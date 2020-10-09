Tod M. Cooper Sells 6,250 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYRG opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $706.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MYR Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

