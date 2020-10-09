Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKFOY opened at $8.78 on Wednesday.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties.

