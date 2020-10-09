TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.13.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.