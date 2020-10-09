Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

NYSE TD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

