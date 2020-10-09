Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 24,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 7,433 call options.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

