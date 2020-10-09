Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,276 call options.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.