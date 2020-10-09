Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,732 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,352 call options.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National Beverage by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

