Traders Purchase Large Volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

