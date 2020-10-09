Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.14.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

