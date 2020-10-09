Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10,594.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM opened at $32.74 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.60.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.