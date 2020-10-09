Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.65. 169,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 157,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $964.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

