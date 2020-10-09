TrueFlip (TFL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,501.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,501.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.06 or 0.04849662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.