Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$71.00” Price Target for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. UBS Group cut their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.55.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$55.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.86. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

