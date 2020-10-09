TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. Analysts forecast that TUI will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

