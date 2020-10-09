Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $273.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.65.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $299.10 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $307.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

