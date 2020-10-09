U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.