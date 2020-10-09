UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

