Unifi (NYSE:UFI) vs. Fortran (NYSE:FRTN) Head to Head Comparison

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unifi and Fortran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fortran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unifi presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Unifi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unifi is more favorable than Fortran.

Volatility & Risk

Unifi has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortran has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Fortran’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $606.51 million 0.44 -$57.24 million ($0.59) -24.34 Fortran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unifi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Unifi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Fortran shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Fortran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -9.44% -2.76% -1.80% Fortran N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortran beats Unifi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

