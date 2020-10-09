United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,019,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

