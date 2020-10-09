Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $9.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

UNIT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

