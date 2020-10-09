Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $88.65. Approximately 1,766,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,407,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

