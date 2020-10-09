Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Major Shareholder Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.