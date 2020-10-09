Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Major Shareholder Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.