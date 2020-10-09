Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Major Shareholder Dario Campana Sells 242,579 Shares of Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 242,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $97,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UMRX stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.