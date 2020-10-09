Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

