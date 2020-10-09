Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 315,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 512,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 166.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 153,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.