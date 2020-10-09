Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 131,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

