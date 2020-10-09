ValuEngine Lowers PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $274.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

