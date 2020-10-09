Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.