Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $209.28 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

