Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,606,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.04.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.