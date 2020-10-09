Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

