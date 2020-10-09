Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

