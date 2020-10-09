Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $165.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.37.

