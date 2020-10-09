Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives $142.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE VAR opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

