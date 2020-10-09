Vedanta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 73.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $105,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.75.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

