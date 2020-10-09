VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.94.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.