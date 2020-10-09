VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. 140166 increased their price target on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in VF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 490,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.