Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 223.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vicor by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.