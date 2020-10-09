Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

VTXPF opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Victrex has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

