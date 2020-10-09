Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Victrex stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

