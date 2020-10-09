Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 12,553,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 3,119,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

