Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $80.53. 351,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 353,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 284,998 shares during the period.

About Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

