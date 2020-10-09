Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.