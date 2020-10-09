Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $183.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

Shares of VMC opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,503,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

