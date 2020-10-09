Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.07 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

