Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

