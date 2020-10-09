Wedbush Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $150.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

Shares of VRNS opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,229 shares of company stock worth $9,020,761. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

