Wedbush Weighs in on Silicon Motion Technology Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $3.08 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

SIMO stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 425,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 329,331 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

