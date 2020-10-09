Wells Fargo & Company Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $165.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

NXPI opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,926.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

